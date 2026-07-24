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Graphite India share price: Electrode maker rises 5% amid market crash 

Graphite India share price: Electrode maker rises 5% amid market crash 

Graphite India stock soared 5% to Rs 687.85 even as the order was related to Excess availment of Input Credit by the firm

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 24, 2026 12:02 PM IST
Graphite India share price: Electrode maker rises 5% amid market crash Graphite India share price: The company said there will be no material impact of such demand on the company's financials.

Graphite India share price: Shares of Graphite India surged nearly 5% in early deals despite a stock market crash on Friday. The rally in the graphite electrode maker came after the firm said the company received order from Additional Commissioner (Appeals), State Tax, LTU. The stock soared 5% to Rs 687.85 even as the order was related to Excess availment of Input Credit by the firm. 

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However, the company said there will be no material impact of such demand on the company's financials. 

"The company understands that it has availed only eligible ITC based on valid documents in its possession," it said. The Company said it would review the order and shall prefer an appeal with appropriate authority against this order.

Summary of Tax Demand, interest and penalty are as under:

Tax (IGST+CGST+SGST) - Rs. 35,98,869

Interest- (IGST+CGST+SGST) -Rs. 35,52,232

Penalty- (IGST+CGST+SGST) - Rs. 3,59,8

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 13,236 crore. Total 1.80 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 12.24 crore. 

Graphite India is engaged in the manufacturing graphite electrodes, graphite equipments, steel, glass reinforced plastic (GRP) pipes and tanks and generation of hydel power. The company operates through three segments: Graphite and carbon, steel and others.

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Meanwhile, the ongoing US-Iran war has brought crude oil prices on the boil with both nations claiming their control over Strait of Hormuz and ships taking alternate routes to avoid losses. Sensex tanked 917 pts to 75,474 and Nifty fell 263 pts to 23,606. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Jul 24, 2026 12:02 PM IST
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