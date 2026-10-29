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Gravita India shares rise 4% as Axis Securities, Emkay retain BUY rating

Gravita India shares rise 4% as Axis Securities, Emkay retain BUY rating

GRAVITA1,415.60(5.37%)

Gravita's net profit stood at Rs 102 crore in Q2 FY27, up 6% from Rs 96 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 29, 2026 3:15 PM IST
Gravita India shares rise 4% as Axis Securities, Emkay retain BUY ratingGravita India shares touched a high of Rs 1,400.75, up 4.26% from the previous close of Rs 1,343.50.

Gravita India Ltd shares gained 4% in Thursday's trade after the multi-material recycling company reported a 38% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated revenue for the September quarter of FY27. Revenue stood at Rs 1,427 crore, while adjusted Ebitda increased 28% YoY to Rs 143 crore, with an adjusted Ebitda margin of 10%.

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Axis Securities maintained its BUY recommendation on Gravita India with a target price of Rs 2,270 per share, while Emkay Global retained its BUY rating with a target price of Rs 2,100.

Gravita's net profit stood at Rs 102 crore in Q2 FY27, up 6% from Rs 96 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Adjusted Ebitda was largely in line with the estimate in Axis Securities' result update, while revenue exceeded its estimate by 5%. The adjusted Ebitda margin was 10%, compared with 10.75% a year earlier, although it improved 25 basis points sequentially.

Gravita India shares touched a high of Rs 1,400.75, up 4.26% from the previous close of Rs 1,343.50. The stock opened at Rs 1,350.05 and touched a low of Rs 1,317.20 during the session.

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Copper business supports quarterly performance

The company's copper business contributed Rs 420 crore to Q2 FY27 revenue following the integration of Rashtriya Metal Industries Ltd (RMIL). Copper Ebitda per metric tonne increased to Rs 84,671 from Rs 55,151 in the previous quarter, according to Axis Securities' report. RMIL recorded an Ebitda margin of 8.5% during the quarter, as cited in the report's conference-call highlights.

Lead volumes affected by supply disruptions

Lead recycling volumes declined 11.3% YoY to 39,203 metric tonnes from 44,187 metric tonnes in Q2 FY26. The research reports attributed the decline to raw-material shortages and supply-chain disruptions linked to West Asia and Red Sea transit delays, rather than weaker end-user demand. Management expects lead volumes to improve from Q3 FY27 as sourcing diversification and domestic procurement increase.

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Gravita outlines capacity expansion plans

Gravita has earmarked Rs 1,680 crore in capital expenditure through FY29, including Rs 815 crore for existing businesses and Rs 865 crore for new verticals such as copper and lithium-ion battery recycling. Its installed recycling capacity is targeted to increase from around 480,000 metric tonnes per annum to more than 800,000 MTPA by FY29. The company is also developing a 29,400-MTPA copper recycling facility at Mandvi, Gujarat, and plans to add 59,200 MTPA of copper recycling capacity at Mundra in phases by March 2029.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 29, 2026 3:08 PM IST
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