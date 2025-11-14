GRM Overseas shares hit record high on Q2 earnings, bonus share issue

Shares of GRM Overseas Ltd, one of India’s leading FMCG and packaged food companies, hit a record high on Friday after the firm announced its earnings for the September 2025 quarter. GRM Overseas stock rose to a record high of Rs 489, rising 6.62% on Friday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2,878 crore.

GRM Overseas reported a 61% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for the second quarter of FY26. Net profit rose to Rs 14.83 crore on a year on year basis.

For the July–September 2025 quarter, the company reported a consolidated revenues of Rs 333.43 crore led by robust operational performance and improved margins. EBITDA margin in the quarter stood at 7.32%, reflecting efficiency gains despite a challenging global business environment.

GRM’s Board of Directors approved the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 2:1 — two fully paid-up equity shares for every one held — as on the record date to be decided by the board.

The company has announced a bonus issue of shares after four years. It previous 2:1 bonus issue was in July 2021 and highlights the company’s commitment to enhancing long-term shareholder value.

Over the last six months, GRM Overseas shares have surged by 52.3%, with a 124.43% increase in calendar year-to-date performance, reflecting sustained investor confidence in its growth trajectory.

The strong quarterly results build on the company’s full-year FY2025 performance, during which it recorded consolidated net sales of Rs 1,348.19 crore and a net profit of Rs 61.24 crore.

Commenting on the results, Atul Garg, Managing Director, GRM Overseas Ltd, said, “This quarter marks another milestone as we deliver robust growth and profitability while rewarding our shareholders with bonus shares that reflect our operational excellence and business momentum. Our expanding footprint, including the recent launch of our premium basmati rice brand in Saudi Arabia, reinforces our global presence and long-term growth outlook.”

The company continues to strengthen its international operations across key markets in the Middle East, Europe, and Africa while deepening its domestic reach through its growing portfolio of packaged food brands.

The proposed bonus issue is subject to necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals. Eligible investors will receive detailed communication regarding the allotment and record date in due course.

