Groww, BSE, Angel One, KFin Tech, ICICI Pru AMC: Capital market stocks gain upto 11% today

Shares related to capital markets surged as much as 11 per cent during the trading session on Wednesday as improving broader market sentiment and three-day rebound in benchmark indices drew investors' interest in stock broking, depositories, exchanges and asset management stocks.

Leading the gainers, DAM Capital surged more than 11 per cent to Rs 136.55 on Wednesday, while Angel One soared gained nearly 10 per cent to Rs 237.85. Among other stock brokers, Master Trust, SMC Global, Share India Securities, Almondz Global, Khandwala Securities, 360 ONE Wam gained 4-6 per cent each.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Among the mutual fund players, Nippon Life India Asset Management and HDFC Asset Management Company gained 5 per cent each to Rs 891.90 and Rs 2,501, respectively. Canara Robeco AMC, ICICI Prudential AMC, UTI AMC, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC and Shriram AMC added 3-4 per cent each during the day.

Shares of Kfin Technologies gained nearly 6 per cent to Rs 949.90 during the session, while depositories including National Securities Depository (NSDL) advanced as much as 5 per cent. Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) and Central Depository Services (CDSL) jumped 3-4 per cent each.



Indian Energy Exchange rose nearly 3.5 per cent to Rs 124, while Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) inched higher to Rs 2702.05. BSE Ltd and Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) advanced more than a per cent each.

Advertisement

The rally in capital market stocks comes amid a rebound in benchmark indices following a sharp correction, as investors return to equities on the back of improving global cues and easing concerns over crude oil prices. Elevated trading volumes, rising investor participation, and stronger inflows are enhancing revenue visibility for brokerages, exchanges, and asset managers.

Gains in information technology stocks have also powered the uptrend, after CLSA allayed concerns around AI-led disruption, prompting value buying in the sector. Supportive global signals have further reinforced the market momentum.