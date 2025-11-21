Groww Q2 net profit up 12% at Rs 471 crore; stock jumps 8%

Newly listed Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, the parent company of online investment platform Groww, on Friday recorded a 12.18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the July-September quarter (Q2 FY26). During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 471.34 crore as against Rs 420.16 crore in the year-ago period. The company reported its first quarterly results post-listing.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Revenue from operations, however, slipped 9.47 per cent to Rs 1,018.74 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 1,125.39 crore in the corresponding period last year.

On the stock-specific front, Groww jumped 7.55 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 168.45. At this level, the stock is up 68.45 per cent from its initial public offering (IPO) price of Rs 100.

The Rs 6,632.30 crore IPO of Billionbrains Garage was open for subscription from November 4 to November 7. The issue included a fresh share sale worth Rs 1,060 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 55,72,30,051 equity shares.

Commenting on the market action, Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said Groww's current valuations appear elevated.

Advertisement

"From a short- to medium-term perspective, Groww's valuations look stretched. As a digital investing platform, it has made a notable impact in the financial services space. Investors should track the company’s earnings over the next few quarters before making major commitments. IPO investors may consider booking some profits at current levels," he noted.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Mastertrust, said the stock could slip towards Rs 120 level in the near term and suggested that investors should consider exiting at current levels.