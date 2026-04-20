Groww Q4 FY26 results: Net profit jumps 122% YoY to Rs 686 crore; income rises 81%

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, the parent company of stock broking platform Groww, on Monday reported a sharp 122 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026 (Q4 FY26).

The company's profit surged to Rs 686 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 309 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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Groww's total income rose 80.73 per cent YoY to Rs 1,536 crore, up from Rs 850 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting strong business momentum despite a softer market environment.

Operating performance remained robust, with EBIDTA increasing by 141.81 per cent YoY from Rs 388 crore to Rs 939 crore. Groww's platform EBIDTA margin stood at 66.93 per cent during the quarter.

The company highlighted continued user and asset growth, stating that despite de-growth in the market, its active user base grew 19.86 per cent YoY. Customer assets, including stocks and mutual funds, rose 34.7 per cent on a yearly basis.

Mutual fund SIP inflows increased by 34.85 per cent, while mutual fund assets under management (AUM) grew 38.91 per cent, even amid a declining market, the company added.

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Groww also pointed to diversification in its revenue streams, driven by margin trading facility (MTF) and commodity trading. The share of equity derivatives in total income declined slightly to 55 per cent in Q4 FY26 from 57 per cent in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, shares of Groww were last seen trading 1.36 per cent higher at Rs 201.