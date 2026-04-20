Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, the parent company of stock broking platform Groww, is set to announce its earnings for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Groww Q4 results: Date and time

The company has informed exchanges that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled for Monday, April 20, 2026, to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and full year ended March 31, 2026.

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"Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, April 20, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2026," Groww stated in an exchange filing.

While the exact timing of the results announcement has not been officially disclosed, the company is likely to declare its January–March quarter earnings during market hours. For reference, Groww had announced its Q3 FY26 results at around 12:36 pm on January 14.

Q4 preview

BofA Securities has recently initiated coverage on the company with a 'Buy' rating and a price target of Rs 235, citing strong profitability and operating leverage.

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"Groww has one of the highest profit margins among peers, EBIDTA/PAT margin of 61 per cent/47 per cent in FY25. Given a largely fixed-cost, scalable platform model, we see meaningful scope for further margin expansion. We expect EBITDA/PAT margin to expand to 67 per cent/52 per cent by FY28E, driven by operating leverage and deepening product penetration. We estimate EPS growth of 35 per cent CAGR over the next two years," the global brokerage stated.

"We initiate coverage on Groww with a Buy rating and PO (price objective) of Rs 235. Our valuation is based on a 39x FY28E P/E, anchored to the average 2-year fwd P/E of listed consumer fintech peers, reflecting Groww's scalable platform model and tech-first approach. This implies ~ 70 per cent premium to traditional wealth and broking peers," BofA added.

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The brokerage highlighted that Q4 will be the first quarter where it can get an update to concrete strategy and scale up of its wealth management business. "6-month lock-in expiry on May 11, 2026 when key PE/VC investors will be eligible for full exit. And F&O inclusion - Groww will also be eligible to be considered for F&O inclusion in the next cycle, Jun'26/Sep'26," it also said.

Previous quarter performance

In Q3 FY26, the company reported a 27.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 546.93 crore, compared with Rs 757.11 crore in the same period last year. The drop was primarily due to a one-time gain of Rs 315 crore (net of tax) recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding the one-off item, operating profit after tax (PAT) rose 24 per cent YoY from Rs 442 crore.

Revenue from operations grew 24.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,216.07 crore, up from Rs 974.53 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25.