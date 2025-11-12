Groww shares delivers positive surprise on D-st debut; stock lists at 14% premium

Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of Groww, made a strong Dalal Street debut on Wednesday, November 12 as the new-age broking firm and financial solutions player was listed at Rs 114 on BSE, a premium of 14 per cent over its issue price of Rs 100. Similarly, the stock kicked-off its maiden trading session with a premium of 12 per cent at Rs 112 on NSE.

The listing of Groww has been above the expectations. Ahead of its listing, shares of Groww were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 5 in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of 5 per cent for the investors. Its GMP stood around Rs 11 during the bidding.

As of the listing price, retail investors, who received a single lot of 150 equity shares, made a profit of Rs 2,100 on their investment of Rs 15,000. Similarly, HNI investors, who got 14 lots or 2,100 equity shares, made a profit of Rs 29,400 on their investment of Rs 2,10,000.

The IPO of Billionbrains Garage Ventures was open for subscription between November 04 and November 07. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 95-100 per share with a lot size of 150 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 6,632.30 crore from its IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 1,060 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 55,72,30,051 equity shares.

The issue was overall subscribed a total of 17.60 times, attracting bids over Rs 64,000 crore through nearly 31.41 lakh applications. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 22.02 times, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) quota was booked 14.20 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 9.43 times during the three-day bidding process.

Incorporated in 2017, Bengaluru-based Groww is a fintech company that provides retail investors direct-to-customer digital investment platform that provides wealth creation opportunities to customers through multiple financial products and services. It offers a platform to invest in mutual funds, stocks, F&O, ETFs, IPOs, digital gold, and US stocks.

Brokerage firms were mostly positive on the issue, suggesting to subscribe to it. Kotak Mahindra Capital, JP Morgan India, Citigroup Global, Axis Capital and Motilal Oswal Financial Services were the booking running lead managers for the IPO, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the issue.