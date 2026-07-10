Groww shares rise after clarification on Groww Prime service; key details 

Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd (Groww) advanced in Friday's trade after the company clarified that its Prime offering is not a shift, but an addition to its existing products portfolio - a fully opt-in product for investors who want research-backed guidance on what to buy, hold, exit, and rebalance.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the discount broker said direct mutual funds are, and will remain, the heart of Groww.

"Over 1 crore investors have built more than Rs 1.9 lakh crore of mutual fund investments on our platform, making Groww the largest mutual fund platform in the country. For every DIY investor, Groww stays exactly what it has always been: direct, zero-commission, and free. Forever. We will keep shipping new features for direct MF investors," it said.

Groww said many investors wanted to invest through Groww but held back because they needed help. "Prime finally brings them in," it said.

Following the clarification, the stock rose 1.96 per cent to hit a high of Rs 202.30 apiece on BSE.

Advertisement

We've seen some confusion and some misinformation about Groww's mutual fund offering. So let us be unambiguous.



Direct mutual funds are, and will remain, the heart of Groww. Over 1 crore investors have built more than ₹1.9 lakh crore of mutual fund investments on our platform,… https://t.co/GTzhpih7TL — Groww (@_groww) July 9, 2026

Groww Prime, first launched as a pilot in January 2026, gives personalised mutual fund recommendations based on risk profile, investment horizon, and financial goals. If an investor activates Groww Prime, all his future mutual fund investments would be made through regular mutual funds instead of direct mutual funds.

"We first started with a small group of customers. The response was encouraging, and we’re now rolling it out to more customers," Groww said on Thursday.

Advertisement

In an unrelated post, Nithin Kamath of Zerodha had on Thursday said:" When we started the discount brokerage (flat fee per trade) model in India in 2010, we decided to charge the same fee regardless of trade size. The logic was simple: if the effort to execute a trade is the same, why should customers pay differently? We applied the same logic to mutual funds. We didn't launch MFs until we could sell exclusively direct plans."

When we started the discount brokerage (flat fee per trade) model in India in 2010, we decided to charge the same fee regardless of trade size. The logic was simple: if the effort to execute a trade is the same, why should customers pay differently? We applied the same logic to… pic.twitter.com/we0sogPJdY — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) July 9, 2026



JM Financial in its Q1 preview note expects Groww to report nearly flat activity, with sustained market share gains. The quarter would see elevated marketing expenses, it said as it expects nearly flat earnings for Groww.

Given that retail activity was very gradually recovering in Q1FY26 from Q3FY25 peaks, JM expects Groww to report 80 per cent-plus earnings growth on a YoY basis.

"We value Groww at a 20 per cent premium to Angel One and raise its target price to Rs 170, valuing it at 24x Jun’28 EPS," JM Financial said on Thursday.