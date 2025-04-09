scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
GRSE bags order worth Rs 490 crore; stock down 3%

Feedback

GRSE bags order worth Rs 490 crore; stock down 3%

GRSE share price: GRSE shares were last seen trading 2.60 per cent lower at Rs 1,523.65. At this price, the stock has shed 7.74 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

GRSE share price: The scrip traded lower than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 100-, 100-day and 150-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but higher than the 30-day and 50-day SMAs. GRSE share price: The scrip traded lower than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 100-, 100-day and 150-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but higher than the 30-day and 50-day SMAs.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) Ltd on Wednesday said it secured a Rs 489.98 crore order from the government to construct and deliver two coastal research vessels.

"We wish to inform you that the company has received a Letter of Award on April 8, 2025, for the construction and delivery of two Coastal Research Vessel for the Geological Survey of India," the defence PSU stated in a BSE filing. The contract has to be executed within 36 months.

Related Articles

On the stock-specific front, GRSE was last seen trading 2.60 per cent lower at Rs 1,523.65. At this price, the stock has shed 7.74 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Around 18,000 shares changed hands today at the time of writing this story. The figure was lower than the two-week average volume of 90,000 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 2.80 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 17,453.72 crore.

Technically, the scrip traded lower than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 100-, 100-day and 150-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but higher than the 30-day and 50-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 47.22. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

As per BSE, the stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 44.22 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 9.47. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 34.46 with a return on equity (RoE) of 21.43. According to Trendlyne data, GRSE has a one-year beta of 1.8, indicating high volatility.

The company is a premier warship-building company, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence. As of December 2024, the government held a 74.50 per cent stake in the state-owned firm.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 09, 2025, 10:34 AM IST
Subscribe To Newsletter
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd