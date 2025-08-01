GRSE inks MoU with German firm, will benefit defence forces; here's how 

Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) were trading lower in the afternoon session today even as the defence firm said it has inked an MoU with Reintjes GmbH, Hameln, Germany, a global gearbox design and manufacturing company.

GRSE stock, which closed at Rs 2613 on July 31 was trading 1.26% lower at Rs 2,580 in the current session on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 29,573 crore. On BSE, around 0.44 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 11.35 crore.

The multibagger stock climbed 313% in two years and rallied 890% in three years

Reintjes GmbH has a vast experience in design and manufacturing of a wide range of Marine Propulsion Gearboxes.

The MoU will facilitate a wide range of collaborative engagements utilising the high-quality propulsion gear trains produced by Reintjes GmbH and integrating them with selected engines on ships that would be built by the Shipyard.

"The professional association with Reintjes GmbH, who is a pioneer in marine gearboxes, will empower GRSE to achieve higher standards of propulsion efficacy in warships for defence forces and commercial vessels for domestic and export markets," said GRSE.

The MoU comes a day after the shipmaker delivered a new warship named Himgiri to the Indian Navy.

The ship is the first of three advanced frigates made by GRSE under Project 17A.

Himgiri is the 801st ship made by GRSE. The ship is 149 meters long and weighs about 6,760 tonnes. It is the largest and the most modern warship made by the GRSE.

Out of the 801 ships, 112 are warships, the highest number made by any shipyard in India.



Garden Reach Shipbuilders& Engineers is mainly engaged in the construction of warships.