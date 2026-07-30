GRSE share price: Garden Reach a Buy post Q1 results? Why Antique cut target for defence PSU

Antique Stock Broking has cut its target price on Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) by 5 per cent to Rs 2,990 from Rs 3,141 earlier, as slower-than-expected finalization of key defence orders has resulted in a delay in revenue recognition. The brokearge, however, kept its 'Buy' rating intact for the defence PSU post in line Q1 results.
Antique said the key near-term trigger for the stock remains the finalisation of next-generation corvette (NGC) order worth over Rs 33,000 crore. Beyond defence shipbuilding, the outlook for commercial shipbuilding has improved meaningfully, it said noting that the company aims to expand its annual shipbuilding capacity to 32 ships and is also scouting for a suitable location for a greenfield unit, anticipating a strong long-term growth outlook.