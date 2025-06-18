GRSE shares rallied 97% year-to-date; here's what tech charts indicate

Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd extended their upward move for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. The stock was last seen up 2.31 per cent at Rs 3,247.50. At this price, it has ascended by 96.65 per cent in the calendar year 2025 so far.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Bourses BSE and NSE have put the securities of GRSE under the long-term ASM (Additional Surveillance Measure) framework. Exchanges place stocks in short-term or long-term ASM frameworks to alert investors about high volatility in share prices.

The defence PSU recently signed a pact with the Geological Survey of India (GSI) for the construction of two coastal research vessels (CRVs). GSI is a geo-scientific agency of the government.

A few technical analysts maintained a mixed view on the stock, identifying support in the Rs 2,888–2,800 range.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, noted that GRSE has witnessed a sharp rally. "Considering the steep upward movement, some profit-taking may be on the cards. However, with the current momentum intact, using a trailing stop loss is recommended to maximise gains. Investors are advised to stay cautious. The Rs 2,800 level is likely to act as a key support, with the next support seen around Rs 2,500," he said.

Advertisement

Sebi-registered independent research analyst AR Ramachandran said, "GRSE stock price is bullish on daily charts with strong support at Rs 2,888. A daily close above the resistance of Rs 3,263 could lead to an upside target Rs 3,533 in the near term."

The scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 66.64. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The company's stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 93.82 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 20.10. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 34.46 with a return on equity (RoE) of 21.43. According to Trendlyne data, GRSE has a one-year beta of 1.6, indicating high volatility.

Advertisement

The company is a premier warship-building company under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence. As of March 2025, the government held a 74.50 per cent stake in the state-owned firm.