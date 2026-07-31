GRSE wins Rs 1,032-crore order from ONGC, stock in focus 

GRSE stock slipped 1.48% to Rs 2586.15 on Thursday. Market cap of GRSE fell to Rs 29,624 crore. On BSE, around 0.29 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 7.57 crore.

The company further added that none of the promoter/ promoter group/group companies have any interest in the entity that awarded the order(s)/contract(s). The order(s)/ contract(s) will not fall within related party transactions.

Net profit rose 43.8% to Rs 172.8 crore in Q1 from Rs 120.2 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations climbed 38.5% to Rs 1,814.6 crore from Rs 1,309.9 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 33.3% to Rs 149.2 crore from Rs 111.9 crore. EBITDA margin, however, fell to 8.2% from 8.5% in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Total income in Q1 rose to Rs 1,914.2 crore in Q1 from Rs 1,382.4 crore a year ago. Profit before tax rose 38.9% to Rs 231.5 crore from Rs 166.7 crore. Earnings per share rose to Rs 15.09 from Rs 10.49 in the year-ago period.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers is mainly engaged in the construction of warships.