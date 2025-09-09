GSPL, Astra Microwave, Force Motors, Campus shares to turn ex-dividend on Wednesday

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (GSPL), Force Motors Ltd, Astra Microwave Products Ltd, and Campus Activewear Ltd are stocks that would turn ex-dividend on September 10, Wednesday.

The GSPL board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each, subject to shareholders’ approval at the upcoming AGM. The company has set September 10 as the record date, it informed the stock exchanges.

The Force Motors board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 40 per equity share of a face value of Rs 10 each for approval of members at the 66th AGM. Wednesday is the record date for the same. If approved, the dividend would be paid within 30 days post approval, the company told stock exchanges.

The Astra Microwave Products board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.20 per equity share of a face value of Rs 2 each for approval of members at the AGM. September 10 is the record date for the same.

The Campus Activewear board had recommended a dividend of Rs 0.30 per equity share of a face value of Rs 5 each for approval by members at the AGM. September 10 is the record date for the same.

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (Rs. 1.25 per share), Kitex Garments Ltd (Rs. 0.50 per share), Share India Securities Ltd (Rs. 0.25 per share), PNB Gilts Ltd (Rs. 1.00 per share), Credo Brands Marketing Ltd (Rs. 3.00 per share), Sigma Solve Ltd (Rs. 0.50 per share), ZR2 Bioenergy Ltd (Rs. 0.10 per share) and Indobell Insulations Ltd (Rs. 2.00 per share) are stocks that would turn ex-dividend on September 10, Wednesday.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 settled higher. Sensex was up 314.02 points, or 0.39 per cent, at 81,101.32. Nifty gained 95.45 points, or 0.39 per cent, to settle at 24,868.60.