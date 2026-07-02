Shares of Gujarat Energy (formerly Gujarat Gas) have plunged 25% in two weeks, leaving investors guessing about the outlook of the stock. The long term performance is also in the negative with the stock falling 40% in a year, 54% in two years and 55% in five years. The firm manages over 44,500 kilometer of pipeline, supplying Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to millions of households, commercial spaces, and industrial sectors across six states and one Union Territory.

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Shares of Latent View Analytics are also a laggard in the software sector. The stock is down 40% in six months and fallen 45% in two years. The firm is into pure-play data analytics and AI consulting. The company’s business model centers on turning complex data into actionable insights for Fortune 500 companies.

Both stocks were featured on the 'Daily Calls' show on BTTV on July 2, 2026. Kranthi Bathini, Director - Equity strategy, WealthMills Securities shared his outlook on the stock.

Here's a look at what Bathini said on the outlook of the stock.

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The stock had rallied it listed. From them, the rally got fizzled out, and the stock has been a underperformer in the last one year. If the investor have a medium to long-term view, the valuations looks very attractive for this company. One can add Latent View stock in a staggered manner for a medium to longer term perspective.

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Gujarat Energy

Bathini advises to avoid the gas supply stock. The stock is in a downtrend at this point of time.

One should wait for global crude oil prices to get stabilised, and from there onwards, any fresh position should be built in Gujarat Energy post results and the management commentary.

Till that time, One should try to avoid Gujarat Energy in a medium to short-term perspective.