Gujarat Pipavav Port shares in focus today on Q1 business updates 

Gujarat Pipavav Port Limited released its operational update for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 on Tuesday. Container throughput came at 164,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) lower than 165,000 TEUs in Q1 FY25 and fallen from 172,000 TEUs in Q4 FY25. Dry bulk volumes were flat year-on-year at 0.55 million metric tonne. However, they rose from 0.46 million metric tonne in the preceding quarter.

Liquid cargo volumes climbed to 0.41 million metric tonne against 0.34 million metric tonne a year ago and slightly ahead of 0.40 million metric tonne handled in Q4 FY25.

Roll-on/Roll-off (Ro-Ro) traffic rose 11% year-on-year to 42,000 units. Though it marked a decline from 48,000 units in the previous quarter.

On the rail front, the port handled 447 container trains during the quarter, lower than 480 in Q1 FY25 and 470 in Q4 FY25. Correspondingly, containers moved by rail declined to 99,000 TEUs, down from 102,000 TEUs a year earlier and 101,000 TEUs last quarter.

For the full year FY25, the port handled 694,000 TEUs of containers, 2.21 million metric tonne of dry bulk, 1.46 million metric tonne of liquid cargo, and 164,000 Ro-Ro units. Rail traffic in full year included 1,961 container trains and 434,000 TEUs handled by rail.

Gujarat Pipavav Port shares ended 1.30% lower at Rs 155.45 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 157.50 on BSE. Market cap of the port operator stood at Rs 7515 crore.

Gujarat Pipavav Port was incorporated in 1992 to construct, operate and maintain an all-weather port at Pipavav, Amreli district, Gujarat. The port is designed to handle bulk, container, liquid cargo and RORO ((roll-on roll-off) ) and to provide port services such as marine services, material handling and storage operations.