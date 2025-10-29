Business Today
Gujarat Pipavav Port shares surge 5% on ₹17,000-crore MoU, check details

Gujarat Pipavav Port surged to an intraday high of ₹166.90 after announcing a ₹17,000 crore MoU with the Gujarat Maritime Board.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 29, 2025 2:36 PM IST
SUMMARY
  • Gujarat Pipavav Port shares surged up to 5% following a major MoU with the Gujarat Maritime Board, boosting investor confidence.
  • The MoU, worth ₹17,000 crore, aims to expand Pipavav Port's infrastructure, including containers, liquid cargo, and roll-on/roll-off operations.
  • The investment plan includes deploying specialized equipment, enhancing storage yards, and improving rail siding capacity, contingent on a concession extension.

Gujarat Pipavav Port shares climbed 5% on Wednesday to reach an high of ₹166.90. The rally in the stock came after a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat Maritime Board.

The MoU, valued at ₹17,000 crore, involves planned investment for expanding Pipavav Port's infrastructure and capacity across multiple segments, such as containers, liquid cargo, and roll-on/roll-off operations. According to the exchange filing, the proposed revamp includes the deployment of specialised equipment, deeper waterfront access, and enhanced storage yards and rail siding capacity.

The investment is contingent upon a long-term extension of the port’s existing concession, which currently lasts until September 2028. The company also aims to strengthen multimodal connectivity across ocean, rail, and road networks, and strategic partnerships are expected as part of the expansion blueprint.

As part of recent developments, Gujarat Pipavav Port was awarded a contract by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for hiring port and storage facilities at Pipavav. Under this contract, the port operator will provide marine support and storage infrastructure as ONGC establishes its offshore supply base at the site. These moves mark a continued focus on infrastructure growth and operational expansion for Gujarat Pipavav Port.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 29, 2025 2:36 PM IST
