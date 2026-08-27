Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Gujarat Pipavav shares: JM Financial retains target, sees 27% upside

Gujarat Pipavav shares: JM Financial retains target, sees 27% upside

GPPL169.10(0.21%)

Gujarat Pipavav had signed an MoU with GMB in October 2025 for the proposed expansion of Pipavav Port, involving potential capital expenditure of Rs 17,000 crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Aug 27, 2026 3:51 PM IST
Gujarat Pipavav shares: JM Financial retains target, sees 27% upsideGujarat Pipavav has received a comfort letter from GMB for an extension of the concession period

JM Financial in its latest note retained 'Buy' rating Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd with an unchanged target price of Rs 210, implying 27.3 per cent potential upside from its prevailing price of Rs 165 apiece. The brokerage said the recent comfort letter from the Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) reduced a key overhang around the extension of the port's concession period.

Advertisement

The brokerage's Rs 210 target price already factored in an extension of the concession agreement by 20 years, with a royalty rate assumption of 5-15 per cent. JM Financial said it valued the stock on a discounted cash flow (DCF) basis under this assumption.

To recall, Gujarat Pipavav had received a comfort letter from GMB for an extension of the concession period. The maritime board asked the company to submit information including its performance record during the current concession period and its investment and business plan for the extended concession period within 90 days of the letter.

JM Financial said "this is a major positive for the stock in our view, as it reduces a key overhang with respect to the likelihood of no extension for port concession." The brokerage added that the final royalty rates on the extended concession remain the key factor to watch.

Advertisement

Gujarat Pipavav had signed an MoU with GMB in October 2025 for the proposed expansion of Pipavav Port, involving potential capital expenditure of Rs 17,000 crore. The proposed investment is subject to the concession extension and could include expansion of container, liquid and RoRo capacity, storage and rail siding capacity, as well as multimodal transit solutions to north-western India.

JM Financial expects Gujarat Pipavav to deliver an Ebitda growth of 13 per cent over FY27-FY28, compounded annually, led by strong growth in liquid and Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) volumes, although container volumes are expected to face headwinds. The brokerage said the stock trades at 7.5 times FY28 estimated EV/Ebitda, which it considered attractive.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Aug 27, 2026 3:51 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more