Gujarat Pipavav shares: JM Financial retains target, sees 27% upside

To recall, Gujarat Pipavav had received a comfort letter from GMB for an extension of the concession period. The maritime board asked the company to submit information including its performance record during the current concession period and its investment and business plan for the extended concession period within 90 days of the letter.

JM Financial said "this is a major positive for the stock in our view, as it reduces a key overhang with respect to the likelihood of no extension for port concession." The brokerage added that the final royalty rates on the extended concession remain the key factor to watch.

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Gujarat Pipavav had signed an MoU with GMB in October 2025 for the proposed expansion of Pipavav Port, involving potential capital expenditure of Rs 17,000 crore. The proposed investment is subject to the concession extension and could include expansion of container, liquid and RoRo capacity, storage and rail siding capacity, as well as multimodal transit solutions to north-western India.

JM Financial expects Gujarat Pipavav to deliver an Ebitda growth of 13 per cent over FY27-FY28, compounded annually, led by strong growth in liquid and Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) volumes, although container volumes are expected to face headwinds. The brokerage said the stock trades at 7.5 times FY28 estimated EV/Ebitda, which it considered attractive.