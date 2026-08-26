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Gujarat Pipavav shares surge 6% after Gujarat Maritime Board update; key details

Gujarat Pipavav shares surge 6% after Gujarat Maritime Board update; key details

GPPL168.86(2.64%)

Gujarat Pipavav Port jumped 5.59 per cent to hit a high of Rs 173.75 on the BSE. A total of 4.50 lakh Gujarat Pipavav Port shares traded on BSE so far compared with a two-week average of 1.98 lakh shares.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Aug 26, 2026 12:00 PM IST
Gujarat Pipavav shares surge 6% after Gujarat Maritime Board update; key detailsGujarat Pipavav said the Comfort Letter requires the company to submit information and documents, including its performance record during the current concession period

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd shares jumped in Wednesday's trade after the company received a Comfort Letter from the Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) for processing its proposal to extend the concession period. The company said it will now submit the required information and documents for the proposed extension.

Following the development, Gujarat Pipavav Port shares jumped 5.59 per cent to hit a high of Rs 173.75 on the BSE. A total of 4.50 lakh Gujarat Pipavav Port shares traded on BSE so far compared with a two-week average of 1.98 lakh shares. The stock is down 7.19 per cent in 2026 so far compared with a 8.7 per cent drop in the BSE Sensex.

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Jefferies suggested a target of Rs 131 on Gujarat Pipavav in its latest report. Upside risks include sharp margin recovery and concession extension at current levels of Royalty, the domestic brokerage said.

It noted that Pipavav Port concession was set to end in September 2028 and, absence of clarity on concession extension was a key overhang for the stock, Jefferies said.

The company’s ongoing $90 million liquid terminal expansion and proposed $2 billion  investment plan had strengthened its case for extension. That said, the current revenue share is less than 5 per cent and the terms and conditions of extension hold key, Jefferies said today.

Gujarat Pipavav said the Comfort Letter requires the company to submit information and documents, including its performance record during the current concession period and its Investment and Business Plan for the extended concession period, within 90 days of the letter.

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Gujarat Pipavav Port said it will keep the stock exchanges updated about further developments as and when it receives intimation from the Gujarat Maritime Board.

"The letter requires the company to submit the information/ documents including performance record during the current concession period and Investment and Business Plan for the extended Concession Period, within 90 days of the letter. The company shall keep the Exchanges updated about the developments as and when it receives
intimation from GMB," Gujarat Pipavav Port told BSE in a filing.

Gujarat Pipavav Port is one of the largest private ports on the western coast of India in Gujarat. It is located 152 nautical miles north of Nhava Sheva in Mumbai. APM Terminals, a global container terminal operator, is the lead promoter of the company, holding 43 per cent stake. APM Terminals, in turn, is the ports and terminal company of the maritime giant A.P. Moller-Maersk Group. The port has extensive cargo handling facilities for container, bulk, and liquid cargo. Current container capacity is 1.35mn TEUs and can be expanded to a maximum of 2.4-3.0mn TEUs.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Aug 26, 2026 11:49 AM IST
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