Gujarat Pipavav shares surge 6% after Gujarat Maritime Board update; key details

Jefferies suggested a target of Rs 131 on Gujarat Pipavav in its latest report. Upside risks include sharp margin recovery and concession extension at current levels of Royalty, the domestic brokerage said.

It noted that Pipavav Port concession was set to end in September 2028 and, absence of clarity on concession extension was a key overhang for the stock, Jefferies said.

The company’s ongoing $90 million liquid terminal expansion and proposed $2 billion investment plan had strengthened its case for extension. That said, the current revenue share is less than 5 per cent and the terms and conditions of extension hold key, Jefferies said today.

Gujarat Pipavav said the Comfort Letter requires the company to submit information and documents, including its performance record during the current concession period and its Investment and Business Plan for the extended concession period, within 90 days of the letter.

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Gujarat Pipavav Port said it will keep the stock exchanges updated about further developments as and when it receives intimation from the Gujarat Maritime Board.

"The letter requires the company to submit the information/ documents including performance record during the current concession period and Investment and Business Plan for the extended Concession Period, within 90 days of the letter. The company shall keep the Exchanges updated about the developments as and when it receives

intimation from GMB," Gujarat Pipavav Port told BSE in a filing.

Gujarat Pipavav Port is one of the largest private ports on the western coast of India in Gujarat. It is located 152 nautical miles north of Nhava Sheva in Mumbai. APM Terminals, a global container terminal operator, is the lead promoter of the company, holding 43 per cent stake. APM Terminals, in turn, is the ports and terminal company of the maritime giant A.P. Moller-Maersk Group. The port has extensive cargo handling facilities for container, bulk, and liquid cargo. Current container capacity is 1.35mn TEUs and can be expanded to a maximum of 2.4-3.0mn TEUs.