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HAL, BDL, Mazagon Dock, Astra Microwave, Data Patterns: HSBC shares target prices for defence stocks

HAL, BDL, Mazagon Dock, Astra Microwave, Data Patterns: HSBC shares target prices for defence stocks

HAL4,695.60(0.01%)

Defence stocks: The foreign brokerage initiated 'Buy' on HAL with a target of Rs 6,350, suggesting 35 per cent potential upside. On Wednesday, the scrip was trading 0.15 per cent lower at Rs 4,688 apiece.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 16, 2026 3:58 PM IST
HAL, BDL, Mazagon Dock, Astra Microwave, Data Patterns: HSBC shares target prices for defence stocksMazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd was quoting 0.56 per cent lower at Rs 2,223.50. This stock has been rated 'Reduce' by HSBC with a target of Rs 1,860.

HSBC has initiated coverage on a host of defence stocks including Data Patterns India Ltd, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Astra Microwave, Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL). The initiation of coverage comes in the backdrop of a 17.7 per cent surge in the Nifty India Defence index year-to-date compared with an 11.15 per cent drop in the Nifty during the same period. Multi-year defence spending cycle offers a strong earnings visibility, led by domestic procurement and rising exports, HSBC analysts said.

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!ndia’s defense spending is seen rising to $65 billion-$91 billion in FY37, or 2.8-3.9 times the FY27 level, analysts including Pinakin Parekh wrote in a note as the bank starts coverage on the sector.

The foreign brokerage initiated 'Buy' on HAL with a target of Rs 6,350, suggesting 35 per cent potential upside. On Wednesday, the scrip was trading 0.15 per cent lower at Rs 4,688 apiece.

BDL has been rated 'Hold' with a target of Rs 1,370, hinting at 21 per cent potential upside. This stock was trading flat at Rs 1,135.90 apice on BSE. HSBC suggested a target of Rs 525 on BEL, citing its exposure to defence electronics and strong growth visibility.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd was quoting 0.56 per cent lower at Rs 2,223.50. This stock has been rated 'Reduce' by HSBC with a target of Rs 1,860, reflecting 17 per cent downside potential. This stock was down 0.63 per cent at Rs 2,222.

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Astra Microwave has been rated 'Hold' with a target of Rs 1,800, suggesting 13 per cent upside. Data Patterns' target of Rs 4,860 hinted at 11 per cent potential upside. This stock was trading 2.43 per cent higher at Rs 1,632.60 on Wednesday.

HAL, meanwhile has been rated 'Buy' with a target of Rs 6,350, suggesting 35 per cent upside potential.

HSBC said  it initiated Bharat Dynamics, Astra Microwave Products, Data Patterns and Solar Industries with 'Hold' as it likes their underlying businesses and growth outlook but sees valuations as rich after the sector’s sharp rally.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 16, 2026 2:11 PM IST
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