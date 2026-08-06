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HAL, BEL, BDL, MIDHANI, Azad, Solar Industries shares: Two top defence picks

HAL, BEL, BDL, MIDHANI, Azad, Solar Industries shares: Two top defence picks

Defence stocks: Astra Microwave is a 'Buy', and so is Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd (MIDHANI). Dynamatic Technologies is a 'Sell', while Zen Technologies Ltd is a 'Hold'.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 6, 2026 11:04 AM IST
HAL, BEL, BDL, MIDHANI, Azad, Solar Industries shares: Two top defence picksICICI Securities has 'Add' rating on Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL), Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and Azad Engineering Ltd.

ICICI Securities on Thursday maintained its structurally positive stance on the Indian defence sector, saying the government policies have remained firmly supportive, implying a sustained double-digit growth in defence capex going ahead. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and Solar Industries India Ltd are two of its preferred defence stock picks.

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 The domestic brokerage noted that the Ministry of Defence has an annual capital outlay target of Rs 3 lakh crore by 2029. With this support, along with the recent Defence Procurement Manual 2025, acquisition timelines are expected to be significantly compressed.

"Given that DAC approvals were at an all-time high in FY26 and continued in Q1FY27 (Rs 52,000 crore AoN approved), we expect the order awarding momentum to pick up in FY27/28, especially in aerospace, missiles, electronic warfare and drone defence/offence side as the fabric of warfare has changed in the past couple of years," ICICI Securities said.

The brokerage said Navy may receive the long-awaited Rs 70,000 crore submarine orders soon. The geopolitical backdrop also provides a structural tailwind, as the conflict in the Middle East has reinforced defence budget urgency across GCCs, ICICI Securities said.

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"Indian OEMs with established export track records or MoUs are likely to benefit disproportionality, especially in the areas of missiles, drones, aerospace, defence electronics and radars. Preferred stocks: HAL and Solar each rated BUY," ICICI Securities said.

The brokerage has 'Add' rating on Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL), Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and Azad Engineering Ltd.

Astra Microwave is a 'Buy', and so is Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd (MIDHANI). Dynamatic Technologies is a 'Sell', while Zen Technologies Ltd is a 'Hold'.

Among the key defence sector highlights of the last one month, DAC cleared procurement proposals worth Rs 52,000 while India's defence exports surged to $20.5 billion in FY26. India’s private defence sector now accounts for 23 per cent of total production.

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In the case of HAL, GE has delivered the seventh F404 engine to the Tejas maker. HAL has also issued a new tender to outsource Tejas Mk1A substructures. HAL and Safran have an agreement for the manufacturing of alloy turbine ring forgings for LEAP engines.

In the case of BEL, it has received a cumulative orders worth Rs 1,400 crore. India and Indonesia have undertaken an agreement for various defence deals including BrahMos and Astra MK1.

Astra Microwave Ltd has received orders for Uttam radar components from HAL. Indian Navy, meanwhile, has commissioned INS Nipun and INS Malvan.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 6, 2026 10:59 AM IST
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