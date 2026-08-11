HAL, BEL, Mazagon Dock shares: Top 3 defence picks; targets for BDL, Zen, PTC Industries

Antique Stock Broking, in its latest note on the defence sector, said defence companies have strong growth opportunities in the foreseeable future, citing project approvals worth Rs 6.7 lakh crore in FY26. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd are its top three stock picks in the sector. The brokerage also has a ‘Buy’ call on Zen Technologies Ltd, Solar Industries India Ltd, PTC Industries Ltd and Bharat Dynamics Ltd, among others.
Antique Stock Broking said a delay in finalisation of large programmes such as P-75I submarines, QRSAMs, and the Next Generation Corvette resulted in a 17 per cent YoY decline in order inflows for listed defence PSUs in FY26. It, however, believes the ordering momentum should regain traction in the near-term the contractual negotiations for the orders have been largely completed, paving the way for final clearance from the CCS.