HAL, Bharat Electronics, Data Patterns: Top stock picks amid rise in defence capex 

Bharat Electronics (BEL) shares, according to Jefferies are set to hit the Rs 490 mark in a year, amounting to a 19% upside. Bharat Electronics shares have gained 194% in three years and risen 538% in five years. The stock is trading below the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

Data Patterns stock has received a price target of Rs 5545 from Jefferies. The brokerage fixed an upside of 23% for the stock from the previous close. Data Patterns shares have gained 71% in 2026 and risen 80.49% in five years. It has gained 110% from the 52 week low of Rs 2131 reached on January 27, 2026.

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Jefferies said defence capex rose 35% in July 2026. Defence capex is up 41% YoY YTD on a strong base of 73% YoY growth in FY26 till July 2025. This is tracking well ahead of 18% YoY FY27 BE growth. 26% of FY27 budgeted estimates has been achieved in 2026.