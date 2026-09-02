HAL, Bharat Electronics, Data Patterns: Top stock picks amid rise in defence capex 

Shares of defence sector firms such as Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Bharat Electronics (BEL) and Data Patterns are in focus today after Jefferies termed these stocks as its top industrial picks. Jefferies assigned a price target of Rs 6,800 to the HAL stock, an upside of 42% from the current level. HAL has visibility of 16% EPS CAGR over FY26-30E on order book execution.
The defence stock has already gained 36% from 52 week low of Rs 3479.20 reached on March 30, 2026. It has risen 20% in six months and climbed 140% in three years.