HAL, Bharat Forge, ONGC, Oil India among 22 stocks to turn ex-dividend on Feb 18

Tomorrow, Wednesday, is set to be a blockbuster for PSU and other stocks, with nearly two dozen companies slated to trade ex-dividend on February 18, 2026. Heavyweights such as Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Bharat Forge, and Oil India would turn ex-date for their dividends.

According to BSE data, a total of 22 stocks would turn ex-dividend. Investors who want to be eligible for these dividends must have the shares in their demat accounts by the record date, which is usually the same as the ex-date or shortly thereafter.

PSU dividend bonanza

Defence major Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL): The company’s board has declared a first interim dividend of Rs 35 per equity share, which translates to a 700% payout on its face value of Rs 5. In its filing, HAL said that the dividend would be paid to eligible shareholders on or before March 14, 2026. The record date for determining eligibility has been fixed as Wednesday, February 18.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC): The energy major had announced its second interim dividend of Rs 6.25 per equity share with a face value of Rs 5. The company confirmed that Wednesday, February 18, has been fixed as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders.

Oil India has also declared a second interim dividend of Rs 7 per share. The company has also set February 18 as the record date. Meanwhile, Coal India, the world's largest coal miner, would also turn ex-dividend tomorrow for its third interim dividend of Rs 5.50 per share for FY 2025-26.



Bharat Forge declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share (face value of Rs 2). The payout will be made on or before March 12, 2026. The company has fixed Tuesday as the record date for the same.

In the pharmaceutical sector, Torrent Pharmaceuticals had approved an interim dividend of Rs 29 per share, representing a 580% payout on its fully paid-up equity shares, with a face value of Rs 5 each. The dividend is expected to be paid on or around March 6, 2026, the company said in its exchange filing.

Other stocks turning ex-dividend

According to the BSE corporate action data, Indraprastha Gas (Rs 3.25), MSTC (Rs 7.60), Natco Pharma (Rs 1.50), Honda India Power Products (Rs 3.50), Ashiana Housing (Re 1), Bhansali Engineering Polymers (Re 1), AVT Natural Products (Rs 0.35), IRB Infrastructure Developers (Rs 0.07) would turn ex dividend tomorrow.

Other names turning ex-dividend include Precision Wires India (Rs 0.35), Goodluck India (Rs 3), CMS Info Systems (Rs 2.75), Bliss GVS Pharma (Rs 0.50), GR Infraprojects (Rs 2.50), Premco Global (Rs 2) and Bhaskar Agrochemicals (Re 1).