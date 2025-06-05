HAL clarifies on talks with General Electric for GE414engines, says this     

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Wednesday rejected a report that said that negotiations between the Indian defence major and General Electric (GE) for the local production ofGE414 engines have stalled. HAL cited an online article behind its clarification on the talks between the two companies.

"An online article that appeared on www.idrw.org has inaccurately reported that negotiations between HAL and General Electric (GE) for the local production ofGE414 engines have stalled, suggesting that HAL is now in talks with another engine manufacturer," said HAL.

"HAL would like to clarify that this report 1s factually incorrect and misleading. HAL reiterates that negotiations with GE are on track and progressing well and that HAL is not in talks with any other company regarding engines for LCA MK2. Any information suggesting otherwise is incorrect," added HAL.

In June 2023, HAL and GE Aerospace entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to manufacture fighter jet engines for the Indian Air Force. This agreement was formalized during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official state visit to the United States and served as a crucial component in enhancing defence collaboration between the two nations.

The agreement encompassed the prospective joint production of GE Aerospace's F414 engines within India. The MoU was associated with the Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft Mk2 initiative.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, repair, overhaul, upgrade and servicing of a wide range of products including, aircraft, helicopters, aero-engines, avionics, accessories and aerospace structures. The company's products include HAWK, light combat aircraft (LCA), SU-30 MKI, intermediate jet trainer (IJT), DORNIER and HTT-40.