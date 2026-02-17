Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
HAL, Cochin Shipyard shares: Ambareesh Baliga flags elevated valuations, execution risks

HAL, Cochin Shipyard shares: Ambareesh Baliga flags elevated valuations, execution risks

Shares of Cochin Shipyard rose sharply today after the state-run shipbuilder emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a multi-thousand-crore project from the Indian Navy.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Feb 17, 2026 9:57 AM IST
HAL, Cochin Shipyard shares: Ambareesh Baliga flags elevated valuations, execution risksIn a post-market exchange filing on Monday, Cochin Shipyard stated that it has been declared L1 in the tender floated by the Ministry of Defence for the construction of five Next Generation Survey Vessels (NGSVs).

Market expert Ambareesh Baliga cautioned that despite the recent correction in the defence pack, valuations remain on the higher side and execution risks persist.

"Valuations are still fairly expensive. Although we have seen a correction in the defence space, valuations continue to remain elevated. Whenever new contracts are signed, you immediately see some sort of upmove -- it is clearly sentiment-linked. However, when you look at performance, we could see some execution issues in the defence space," Baliga told Business Today on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"We have already seen that happening in HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd), and I think it could play out across other companies as well, as most of them are sitting on huge order books for the next seven to eight years. A company like Cochin Shipyard Ltd, if I'm not wrong, has visibility for nearly 11 years. The question is, where is the capacity to add more orders? More importantly, execution risk is still not fully discounted by the markets," he also said.

Shares of Cochin Shipyard rose sharply today after the state-run shipbuilder emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a multi-thousand-crore project from the Indian Navy.

In a post-market exchange filing on Monday, the company stated that it has been declared L1 in the tender floated by the Ministry of Defence for the construction of five Next Generation Survey Vessels (NGSVs).

Advertisement

According to the filing, the company estimates the total value of the order at around Rs 5,000 crore.

The filing highlighted that the final announcement of the contract will be subject to the satisfactory completion of necessary formalities in this regard, which the company said it would update in due course.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 17, 2026 9:57 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today