HAL, Infosys, Vodafone Idea, Zydus Life, ONGC among stocks in focus next week; here's why

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended lower for the second straight week, slipping nearly 1 per cent each. The decline came amid persistent foreign fund outflows, mixed global cues, and bouts of profit booking.

Here are a few stocks that are likely to be in focus next week:

Results next week: Bajaj Finance, Vodafone Idea, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Tata Steel, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), MRF, and Bajaj Finserv will post their quarterly results in the coming week, data compiled from BSE suggests.

Corporate actions: Infosys, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Power Grid Corporation of India, Patanjali Foods, and National Aluminium Company are among stocks which would turn ex-dates for corporate actions next week, BSE data showed.

HAL: The state-run defence major has finalised a deal with General Electric, USA, for 113 F404-GE-IN20 engines. This procurement, signed on November 7, 2025, includes a support package for HAL's 97 LCA Mk1A programme. According to a company filing, the engine deliveries are scheduled between 2027 and 2032.

Zydus Lifesciences: The pharma major has received a tentative nod from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Olaparib Tablets in 100 mg and 150 mg strengths.

Allied Blenders and Distillers: The maker of Officer’s Choice whisky said the Madras High Court has ruled in its favour in a trademark dispute with John Distilleries. The court upheld ABDL’s rights over the ‘Officer’s Choice’ brand while cancelling John Distilleries’ ‘Original Choice’ mark, reinforcing ABDL’s ownership of the popular whisky label.

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd: The firm on Saturday said it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from the North Western Railway, Ajmer, for a project worth Rs 539.35 crore.

Bajaj Auto: The two-wheeler major, after market hours on Friday, reported a strong set of numbers for the July–September quarter (Q2 FY26), with consolidated net profit surging 53.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,122.03 crore, against Rs 1,385.44 crore in the same period last year.

Nykaa: Nykaa's parent, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, reported its results after market hours on Friday, revealing a 243 per cent year-on-year (YoY) surge in net profit to Rs 34.43 crore, up from Rs 10.04 crore in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, in the broader market, Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said markets ended lower for the second straight week. Despite optimism over progress in India–US trade talks, overall sentiment remained muted during the holiday-shortened week.

“Both benchmark indices declined by over 0.80 per cent, with the Sensex closing at 83,216.28 and the Nifty settling at 25,492.30,” Mishra said.

Mishra said the week’s market tone was shaped by a combination of domestic developments and global trends.

“On the domestic front, improved GST collections, a surge in retail sales during the festive season, and encouraging updates on the India–US trade negotiations provided some support. However, mixed quarterly earnings, a sharp decline in India’s exports to the US, and continued FII selling kept overall sentiment under pressure,” he said

“Globally, renewed concerns over the valuation of AI-related stocks triggered profit-taking across major markets, further weighing on risk appetite,” Mishra added.

