HAL, IRCTC, ONGC, Coal India, Bharat Forge, PFC others to turn ex-dividend next week

The domestic equity market is preparing for a week full of dividends, with more than 60 companies scheduled to go ex-dividend between February 16 and February 20. The list includes names such as Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Coal India, Bharat Forge and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), among others.

Monday, February 16

The week begins with healthcare giant Apollo Hospitals Enterprise trading ex-dividend, with an interim payout of Rs 10 per share. The company has set February 16 as the record date for the same. Escorts Kubota would also turn ex-date for a special dividend of Rs 18 per share.

Torrent Power would also turn ex-date for the interim dividend of Rs 15 per share on Monday. Other notable companies trading ex-dividend on Monday include Uniparts India (Rs 7), IIFL Capital Services (Rs 3), Kirloskar Ferrous Industries (Rs 3), and Kewal Kiran Clothing (Rs 2). Saven Technologies and Aarti Pharmalabs (Rs 1.50 each), while IRB InvIT Fund and Anantam Highways Trust would trade ex-date for income distribution.

Tuesday, February 17

On Tuesday, Majestic Auto announced a special dividend of Rs 35 per share. The company fixed Tuesday as the record date for the same. Meanwhile, other stocks such as Shipping Corporation of India (Rs 3.50 per share), IRCON International (Rs 1.20). While International Gemmological Institute India (Rs 2.50), IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (Rs 1), Vibrant Global Capital (Rs 0.65), Mrs Bectors Food Specialities (Rs 0.60), and Hikal (Rs 0.20). Additionally, Riddhi Steel and Tube would turn ex-date for a 1:2 bonus issue.

Wednesday, February 18

Wednesday is set to be the busiest day of the week, headlined by several PSUs. Coal India would turn ex-dividend for its third interim payout of Rs 5.50 per share for FY 26. Defence major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) follows with an interim dividend of Rs 35 per share.

In the energy sector, Oil India would turn ex-date for a payout of Rs 7 per share, while Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) would trade ex-dividend for its interim dividend.

Other stocks turning ex-date on Wednesday include Torrent Pharmaceuticals (Rs 29), MSTC (Rs 7.60), Honda India Power Products (Rs 3.50), Indraprastha Gas (Rs 3.25), Goodluck India Ltd (Rs 3), CMS Info Systems Ltd (Rs 2.75), Bharat Forge (Rs 2), Premco Global Ltd (Rs 2), Natco Pharma (Rs 1.50), and Ashiana Housing (Rs 1). Bazel International would also turn ex-date for a 1:1 bonus issue.

Friday, February 20

After a quiet Thursday, the week concludes with a flurry of dividends on Friday. Alkem Laboratories leads the pack with the highest per-share payout of the day at Rs 43. The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation and Nirlon would trade ex-dividend for Rs 17 and Rs 15 per share, respectively.

Railway ticketing major IRCTC would turn ex-date for an interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per share. Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC) (Rs 4 per share). Other companies trading ex-dividend on Friday include India Nippon Electricals (Rs 15.50), Firstsource Solutions (Rs 5.50), Kirloskar Oil Engines (Rs 2.50), Info Edge (India) (Rs 2.40), NCL Industries (Rs 1.50), SJVN (Rs 1.15), and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (Rs 1). Titan Biotech will also trade ex-date for a stock split.

