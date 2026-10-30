HAL, Kotak Bank, Tech Mahindra, Sona BLW Precision: Top Diwali 2026 Picks by Axis Securities

Here is a look at Axis Securities' Diwali Technical picks.

Aurobindo Pharma

CMP: 1,660 Buy Range: 1,550-1,470 Support Zone: 1,380-1,300 Upside: 25%-39%

Aurobindo Pharma’s long-term chart shows a breakout above a prolonged consolidation range, followed by a retest of the breakout zone around 1,000–1,100. The subsequent rebound suggests that the former resistance zone is acting as support, strengthening the case for a continuation of the broader uptrend. The strong bullish candle following the retest reflects renewed buying interest, while the recent price action shows the stock extending its advance. Momentum also remains supportive, with the RSI holding above its midpoint and moving towards the overbought zone. Recent volumes have been mixed; stronger participation on further advances would add conviction to the breakout.

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The above analysis indicates an upside toward 1,880-2,100 levels.

HAL

CMP: 4,870 Buy Range: 4,600-4,450 Support Zone: Rs 4,550-4,350 Upside: 22%-29%

On the monthly chart, HAL consolidated within a contracting range following a strong uptrend, forming a symmetrical triangle. The price has recently moved above the descending trendline, suggesting a potential resumption of the broader uptrend. Over the past three months, the stock has held near or above the breakout trendline, indicating buying support around the former resistance. Sustained trading above this boundary would strengthen the case for a further advance. The monthly RSI remains above the 50 mark and has stabilised with a modest upward bias, suggesting that momentum remains positive, although a stronger pickup is yet to emerge.

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The above analysis indicates an upside toward Rs 5,500-5,850 levels.

IOL Chemicals

CMP: 185 Buy Range: 170-155 Support Zone: 140-125 Upside: 32%-45%

On the six-monthly chart, IOLCP IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited appears to be emerging from a prolonged consolidation that followed a strong advance. The recent move above the upper boundary of this range suggests a potential resumption of the broader uptrend. The advance is accompanied by an improvement in volume compared with the preceding bar, indicating increased participation. Meanwhile, the RSI has risen towards the 70 mark and remains above its smoothing line, supporting an improvement in bullish momentum. The above analysis indicates an upside toward Rs 215-235 levels.

Jyoti CNC Automation

CMP: 957 Buy Range: 870-825 Support Zone: 780-740 Upside: 36%-48%

On the quarterly chart, Jyoti CNC Jyoti CNC Automation Limited Automation has broken above the upper boundary of a descending channel, signalling a potential improvement in its broader price structure. ? The current pullback is bringing the stock closer to the breakout trendline, where buying support appears to be emerging. The Rs 850–860 area assumes significance as the breakout trendline broadly coincides with Rs 857 - the 50% retracement of the advance from 580 to 1,134. This confluence makes it an important support zone to monitor. ? The above analysis indicates an upside toward 1,150-1,255 level

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Kotak Mahindra Bank

CMP: 459 Buy Range: 445-420 Support Zone: 390-370 Upside: 20%-29%

On the six-monthly chart, KOTAKBANK appears to be emerging from a prolonged consolidation that followed a strong advance. The recent move above the upper boundary of this range suggests a potential resumption of the broader uptrend. During the consolidation phase, the stock seems to have formed a strong base around the 330–300 mark. Meanwhile, the RSI has risen towards the 70 mark and remains above its smoothing line, indicating an improvement in bullish momentum. The above analysis indicates an upside toward 520-560 levels.

The Karnataka Bank Limited

CMP: 306 Buy Range: 280-265 Support Zone: 250-230 Upside: 34%-45%



On the long-term chart, Karnataka Bank Limited has broken out of a prolonged sideways consolidation and subsequently tested the breakout zone over three consecutive candles. The rebound from this area suggests that the former resistance is now acting as support, strengthening the broader bullish structure. Following the retest, the stock has resumed its advance and moved above its earlier peak near 287, reinforcing the positive price action. The RSI is also rising and has moved above the 70 mark, indicating strengthening bullish momentum. The above analysis indicates an upside toward 365-395 levels.

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Dr. Lal Path Labs

CMP: 1,912 Buy Range: 1,770-1,650 Support Zone: 1,600-1,500 Upside: 26%-34%

On the quarterly chart, Dr. Lal PathLabs has formed a broad rounding base following a sharp correction from its earlier peak. The gradual recovery, supported by higher lows along a rising trendline, suggests improving buying interest. The stock rebounded from this trendline through two strong bullish candles, with volume expanding during the initial leg of the advance. This indicates increased participation as the price recovered towards its previous peak. The quarterly RSI remains above its midpoint and smoothing line, indicating a positive momentum bias, although it has softened recently. ? The above analysis indicates an upside toward 2,150-2,285 levels.

Mayur Uniquoters

CMP: 722 Buy Range: 670-635 Support Zone: 615-550 Upside: 36%-46%

On the quarterly chart, Mayur Mayur Uniquoters Limited Uniquoters has broken above the upper boundary of a prolonged consolidation, supported by a sharp expansion in volume. The strong bullish breakout candle reflects increased buying participation and suggests an improvement in the broader price structure. The subsequent pullback has brought the stock closer to the breakout zone around 650–680, where former resistance could now act as support. The quarterly RSI remains above its midpoint, although it has eased following the breakout, indicating that momentum has moderated while retaining a positive bias. The above analysis indicates an upside toward 885-950 levels.

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Shivalik Bimetal Controls

CMP: 1,036 Buy Range: 900-830 Support Zone: 710-630 Upside: 31%-49%

On the long-term chart, SBCL has broken above a prolonged consolidation range, forming successive strong bullish candles backed by elevated volumes. This combination suggests increased buying participation and supports the possibility of a fresh leg higher. During the consolidation, the lower boundary near 420 repeatedly attracted buying interest, helping the stock withstand corrective pressure. The subsequent rebound has carried the price above the upper boundary around 720, signalling an improvement in the broader price structure. The above analysis indicates an upside toward 1,130-1,285 levels.

Welspun Living

CMP: 212 Buy Range: 200-185 Support Zone: 170-155 Upside: 35%-43%

On the long-term chart, Welspun Living Welspun Living Limited has formed an ascending triangle, with repeated resistance around 180–200 and a series of higher lows. ? This structure suggests that buyers have been stepping in at progressively higher levels during the consolidation. ? The stock has recently moved above this resistance zone, accompanied by an improvement in volume compared with the preceding candle. The RSI has also turned higher towards the 70 mark and remains above its smoothing line, indicating strengthening bullish momentum. The above analysis indicates an upside toward 260-275 levels.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited

CMP: 874 Buy Range: 830-770 Support Zone: 700-660 Upside: 21%-34%

On the long-term chart, Sona BLW Precision Forgings has broken above a prolonged consolidation range that has been developing since 2022. The stock established a strong base around 400 before staging a sustained recovery and moving above the upper boundary near 750–760. The recent pullback has brought the price back towards this breakout zone, which could now act as support. Holding above this area, followed by a renewed advance, would strengthen the case for a continuation of the broader uptrend. The quarterly RSI remains above its midpoint and smoothing line, supporting a positive momentum bias, although it has eased recently. The above analysis indicates an upside toward 965-1,070 levels.

Tech Mahindra

CMP: 1,770 Buy Range: 1,710-1,650 Support Zone: 1,600-1,500 Upside: 25%-40%

On the monthly chart, Tech Mahindra staged a strong rally from around 480 to 1,840 before undergoing a corrective phase. The decline found support near 980– 1,000, broadly coinciding with the 61.8% retracement of the preceding advance, from where the stock formed a base and gradually recovered. The latest strong bullish candle shows the stock attempting to break above the resistance trendline connecting its previous peaks. The monthly RSI has turned higher and moved above its smoothing line, indicating improving bullish momentum. Volume has also picked up compared with the preceding month, lending support to the latest advance. The above analysis indicates an upside toward 2,100-2,350 levels.