HAL Q3 earnings: Net profit jumps 30% to Rs 1,867 crore; announces Rs 35 dividend

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) on Thursday reported its performance for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, posting a consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the company of Rs 1,866.68 crore, a jump of nearly 29.6 per cent compared to the net profit of Rs 1,439.83 crore recorded in the year-ago period.

The state-run aerospace behemoth saw its consolidated revenue from operations surge to Rs 7,698.80 crore for Q3 FY26, marking an increase from Rs 6,957.31 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year. Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 8,612.60 crore, up from Rs 7,588.71 crore in the same period last year.

The HAL Board has also declared a first interim dividend of Rs 35 per equity share of Rs 5 each fully paid up, for the financial year 2025-26. The company has fixed Wednesday, February 18, 2026, as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders. The dividend is scheduled to be paid to eligible shareholders on or before March 14, 2026.

The company absorbed a significant impact of Rs 331.93 crore during the nine-month period ended December 31, 2025, due to the revision of the gratuity ceiling.



At 1:45 pm on Thursday, shares of HAL were up 0.13% to Rs 4137.35 on BSE.



HAL also received a hefty income tax refund of Rs 423.02 crore on December 11, 2025. The refund pertains to the assessment year 2011-12, according to the exchange filing.