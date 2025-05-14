HAL Q4 results: Net profit slips 8% to Rs 3,977 crore; revenue down 7%

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Wednesday reported a 7.71 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in its consolidated net profit for the January-March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25). During the three months under review, profit came at Rs 3,976.66 crore as against Rs 4,308.71 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The defence PSU's revenue from operations slipped 7.24 per cent to Rs 13,699.85 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 14,768.75 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses fell 4.12 per cent to Rs 9,149.88 YoY.

The state-owned is one of the several firms which have benefited from increased government capital expenditure as well as a push to localise defence manufacturing. The company manufactures military aircraft, helicopters and engines, and also offers maintenance and repair services.

On the stock-specific front, HAL was last seen trading 3.14 per cent higher at Rs 4,754. At this price, the scrip has climbed 13.01 per cent in a month.

Rudra Murthy BV, MD at Vachana Investments, liked HAL shares from the defence pack. "Investors should have the counter in their portfolio. You have to be correct in terms of stock picking and understand the themes which will come next. I'm very bullish on defence as a theme," Murthy told Business Today.

Separately, there has been a renewed buying interest in defence counters after Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the need for greater military self-reliance.

In his first address to the nation after Operation Sindoor, Modi warned Pakistan that India will not succumb to nuclear blackmail. He described Operation Sindoor as India's new policy against terrorism and an unwavering pledge for justice.

As of March 2025, the government held a 71.64 per cent stake in the state-run defence player.