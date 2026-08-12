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HAL shares hit 52-week high after Q1 results; Nuvama downgrades stock to 'Hold'

HAL shares hit 52-week high after Q1 results; Nuvama downgrades stock to 'Hold'

HAL4,995.00(1.75%)

The stock eventually settled 1.22 per cent higher at Rs 4,960. At this level, HAL shares have gained 9.93 per cent over the past one month and 12.84 per cent year-to-date (YTD).

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Aug 12, 2026 6:13 PM IST
HAL shares hit 52-week high after Q1 results; Nuvama downgrades stock to 'Hold'Nuvama Institutional Equities noted that HAL delivered a mixed Q1 FY27.

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) climbed 3.15 per cent during Wednesday’s intraday trade, touching a 52-week high of Rs 5,054.40 after the state-owned aerospace and defence PSU reported its June-quarter earnings. The stock eventually settled 1.22 per cent higher at Rs 4,960. At this level, HAL shares have gained 9.93 per cent over the past one month and 12.84 per cent year-to-date (YTD).

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Nuvama Institutional Equities noted that HAL delivered a mixed Q1 FY27, with healthy execution growth of 14.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) offset by 280 basis points (bps) YoY contraction in gross margin (GM).

"EBITDA margins expanded 110 bps to 28.7 per cent, aided by lower other opex. PAT rose 15 per cent YoY as elevated other income (42 per cent of PBT) offset the impact of a 65 per cent YoY rise in depreciation," it added.

Nuvama said despite a Rs 2.5 lakh crore backlog, near-term growth hinges on execution ramp-up across key platforms, including LCA Tejas, ALH and HTT-40.

Factoring these, the domestic brokerage downgraded HAL to 'HOLD' as the stock has rallied to its TP (target price) while weaker-than-expected product-led execution limits further upside.

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"We value the stock at 30x FY28E EPS, factoring in 14 per cent/10 per cent revenue/EPS CAGR and 30 per cent EBITDA margins by FY28E, yielding an unchanged TP of Rs 5,040. The stock currently trades at 33x/30x FY27E/28x EPS," Nuvama stated.

Key monitorables

For HAL, Nuvama highlighted key variables to watch out for over the next 12–24 months. It noted that ramp-up in LCA Tejas deliveries in H2 FY27, contingent on timely supplies from GE, remains the key monitorable.

Execution across ALH, HTT-40 and Sukhoi programmes, along with conversion of the Rs 90,000 crore order pipeline, is also critical for sustaining growth visibility.

"Margin sustainability amid improving execution coupled with new order inflows remain key re-rating triggers," Nuvama said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Aug 12, 2026 6:13 PM IST
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