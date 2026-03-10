Happiest Minds shares zoom nearly 20% in afternoon trade; here's why

Shares of Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd recorded a sharp uptick in Tuesday's afternoon trading session, rising 19.77 per cent to hit a high of Rs 407.40. The surge came after the IT firm upwardly revised its FY27 growth expectation to 12.5 per cent, citing accelerating momentum from its artificial intelligence (AI)-first strategy and strong demand across sectors.

Happiest Minds said the revised outlook follows progress in its strategic initiatives announced last year. "At the time of the AI First launch, the Company communicated that it was observing rapid acceptance of its initiatives across the client base. Acknowledging the pace of change the Company had indicated it would undertake an evaluation of client feedback, pipeline metrics, market opportunities, and the expanded scope of its AI First offerings and providing an updated growth outlook," it stated in a BSE filing.

"Having completed its assessment, the Company is happy to announce a revision of its FY27 growth expectation to 12.5 per cent, up from the earlier 10 per cent. This reflects the company's confidence that its AI-First strategy and broader portfolio of strategic initiatives are generating measurable traction ahead of prior expectations. The Company also believes this growth will establish a solid foundation for FY28, where it aspires to achieve 15 per cent growth," Happiest Minds added.

Commenting on the development, Ashok Soota, Chairman & Chief Mentor at Happiest Minds, said, "Happiest Minds is witnessing an accelerated growth driven by AI and other strategic initiatives. We are leading from the front with our AI-First strategy, which is already delivering measurable results and driving client transformations at scale. With this momentum, we are strongly positioned for sustained leadership in the AI-driven future of IT services."

As of February 2026, Happiest Minds said it generates annualised revenues of over $260 million, has a workforce of more than 6,500 employees across 43 global offices, and serves over 290 customers.