Havells India Q4 FY25: Profit up 16% at Rs 518 crore; revenue jumps 20%

Havells India Ltd on Tuesday recorded a 15.92 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit during the March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25). During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 517.83 crore as against Rs 446.70 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company's revenue from operations jumped 20.24 per cent to Rs 6,543.56 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 5,442.02 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses climbed 20.19 per cent to Rs 5,911.39 crore YoY.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Havells' Board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). "This is in addition to the Interim Dividend declared during the FY 2024-25 for an amount of Rs 4 per share. The Final Dividend, if approved by the shareholders in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, shall be paid/ dispatched to the shareholders on or before 30 days from the date of AGM," it added.

The above announcements were made by the company post-market hours today. Earlier in the day, Havells India shares settled 1.03 per cent higher at Rs 1,664.75. At this closing price, the stock has moved up 12.32 per cent in a month.

Technically, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-day and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 71.30. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

Advertisement

As per BSE, the stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 73.73 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 13.39. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 22.58 with a return on equity (RoE) of 18.16.

Around 37,000 shares changed hands today. The figure was lower than the two-week average volume of 65,000 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 6.19 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 1,04,370.12 crore.

As of March 2025, promoters held a 59.41 per cent stake in the company.