Havells India shares see bullish breakout; where is stock headed?

Systematix Shares and Stocks (India) Ltd on Wednesday said Havells India Ltd shares are exhibiting strong bullish momentum on the daily chart, supported by a large bullish candlestick formation that resulted in a 3.25 per cent gain in the previous session. With Tuesday's gains, Havells India is up 10.77 per cent in one week, reflecting strong buying interest and improving market sentimen, it said..
Systematix said the stock has broken out of a double-bottom formation around the Rs 1,139 level. The breakout is supported by above-average trading volumes and strong price action, lending credibility to the positive setup. Moving average analysis, it said, also indicates that the short- to medium-term trend remains positive, suggesting continued strength in the prevailing bullish structure.