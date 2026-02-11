HBL Engineering shares rise 4% on Rs 800-crore order win; check details

Shares of HBL Engineering gained over 4% today after the firm won an order worth Rs 800.36 crore for supply, testing and commissioning of On-board KAVACH equipment from Banaras Locomotive Works, Varanasi.

HBL Engineering stock rose 4.10% to Rs 811.50 in early deals today against the previouse close of Rs 779. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 22,348 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The contract is to be completed within 12 months. The transaction would not fall under Related Party Transaction category, said the firm.

HBL Engineeering provides battery and engineering solutions to system integrators, EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) firms, and clients in railway, aviation, and defense sectors globally.