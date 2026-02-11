Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
HBL Engineering shares rise 4% on Rs 800-crore order win; check details

HBL Engineering shares rise 4% on Rs 800-crore order win; check details

HBL Engineering  stock rose 4.10% to Rs 811.50 in early deals today against the previouse close of Rs 779. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 22,348 crore. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Feb 11, 2026 9:39 AM IST
HBL Engineering shares rise 4% on Rs 800-crore order win; check details HBL Engineering stock price today

Shares of HBL Engineering gained over 4% today after the firm won an order worth Rs 800.36 crore for supply, testing and commissioning of On-board KAVACH equipment from Banaras Locomotive Works, Varanasi. 

HBL Engineering  stock rose 4.10% to Rs 811.50 in early deals today against the previouse close of Rs 779. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 22,348 crore. 

Advertisement

Related Articles

The contract is to be completed within 12 months. The transaction would not fall under Related Party Transaction category, said the firm. 

HBL Engineeering provides battery and engineering solutions to system integrators, EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) firms, and clients in railway, aviation, and defense sectors globally. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 11, 2026 9:39 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today