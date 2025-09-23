HCC share price up 5% as Rs 5,358 cr m-cap firm wins Rs 2,565 cr Patna Metro orders

Shares of smallcap civil construction company Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (HCC) climbed 5 per cent in Tuesday's trade after the company bagged two contracts from Patna Metro Rail Corporation (PMRCL), together worth about Rs 2,565.8 crore. The projects, part of Phase I of the Patna Metro Rail, cover 10.67 km of underground tunnels to be built with Tunnel Boring Machines (TBM), along with six metro stations.

The HCC stock rose 4.74 per cent to hit a high of Rs 30 apiece on BSE. The order wins were equivalent to nearly half of the company's market capitalisation of Rs 5,358.36 crore.

The first package (PC-05), valued at Rs 1,418.3 crore, includes twin tunnels with shield TBMs, a cut-and-cover tunnel, an underground ramp at Mithapur, and three stations—Vikas Bhawan, Vidyut Bhawan, and Patna Station.

The second package (PC-06), worth Rs 1,147.5 crore, involves an underground ramp at Rukanpura and three stations—Rukanpura, Raja Bazar, and Patna Zoo. Both packages also cover architectural finishing and station systems such as water supply, sanitation, and drainage along the Danapur–Khemnichak Corridor.

The new orders reinforce HCC’s position in India’s metro infrastructure space. The company is already working on key projects, including Mumbai Metro Line III (4 km of twin tunnels and four stations), Indore Metro Phase I (5.66 km of twin tunnels and seven stations), and two Chennai Metro packages.

HCC has in the past delivered stretches of the Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Kolkata metro networks.

It constructed 26 per cent of India's hydro power generation and 60 per cent of India's Nuclear Power generation capacities, over 4,036 lane km of expressways and highways, more than 402 km of complex tunnelling and 403 bridges. It serves infrastructure sectors such as transportation, power and water.