HCC shares jump over 14% as board approves Rs 1,000 crore rights issue; record date & other details

Shares of Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (HCC) surged 14.18 per cent in Tuesday's trade to touch a high of Rs 27.46 after the company's Board approved plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through a rights issue of fully paid-up equity shares.

"In continuation to our prior intimation dated November 22, 2025, please take note that the Securities Issuance Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held on November 26, 2025, has inter-alia, considered and approved the issuance of fully paid-up Equity Shares of the Company of face value of Re 1 each for an amount not exceeding Rs 1,000 Crore by way of Rights Issue to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company as on the record, subject to such regulatory and statutory approvals," HCC stated in its filing.

"The issuance is subject to regulatory and statutory approvals as may be required under applicable laws," the filing added.

HCC stated that its Board has approved the issue of 79.99 crore rights equity shares to raise the targeted Rs 1,000 crore. The rights issue price has been fixed at Rs 12.5 per share, implying a discount of 54.48 per cent to the day's high of Rs 27.46. A rights issue allows existing shareholders to subscribe to new shares at a discounted price, enabling the company to raise capital without increasing its debt burden.

Eligible shareholders will receive 277 rights equity shares for every 630 fully paid-up equity shares held as on the record date. HCC has set Friday, December 5, as the record date. Investors must hold shares in their demat accounts before Thursday's market close to qualify. Purchases made on Friday will not confer eligibility for the rights issue.

The subscription window will open on December 12 and close on December 22. For shareholders wishing to renounce their rights, December 17 will be the last date for on-market renunciations, while December 19 will be the deadline for off-market renunciations.