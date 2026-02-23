HCL Tech, Infosys, TCS, LTIM: Jefferies cuts targets for Indian IT stocks by up to 33%

Jefferies has cut its target prices by up to 33 per cent on Indian IT stocks, saying the artificial intelligence may structurally change IT business mix towards consulting and implementation while shrinking managed services. This, it said, would not only increase cyclicality but also require a change in talent and operating model, thus adding risks.

The foreign brokerage said despite 16 per cent drop, IT stocks still offer higher downside than upside. It lowered its earnings per share estimates for IT names by 1-4 per cent, downgrading Infosys Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd and Mphasis Ltd to 'Hold' and LTIMindtree (LTIM), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and Hexaware Technologies Ltd to 'Underperform'. Jefferies said Coforge, Sagility and IKS remained its preferred picks.

Jefferies noted that Nifty IT has fallen 14 per cent and underperformed Nifty50 by 12 percentage points in 2026 so far. While the December quarter results led to earnings upgrades for nearly all IT firms, recent developments in Al have raised concerns on the medium- to long-term growth outlook for IT firms, it said.

"This suggests that stock performance will more likely be tied to the longer-term business outlook rather than earnings delivery in the near term," it said.

Jefferies has suggested fresh targets of Rs 1,290 for Infosys, Rs 1,390 for HCL Tech, Rs 2,450 for Mphasis, Rs 4,300 for LTIM, Rs 2,350 for TCS and Rs 460 for Hexaware Technologies.

Following the development, Hexaware Technologies tanked 3.45 per cent to Rs 503.50. Mphasis dropped 2.57 per cent to Rs 2,312.50. Infosys Ltd shares fell 2.13 per cent to Rs 1,324 apiece. LTIM declined 1.9 per cent to Rs 4,795. HCL Technologies was down 1.22 per cent at Rs 1,419.50. TCS shed 0.79 per cent to Rs 2,665.30.

While IT firms should remain relevant, the nature of their client engagements is likely to structurally shift towards advisory and implementation with application managed services (22-45 per cent of revenues) seeing sharp revenue deflation, Jefferies said.

"The extent and timing of this deflation are likely to exacerbate as Al tools become better. Moreover, rising share of advisory and implementation engagements would not only increase the cyclicality in revenue growth, but will also demand an overhaul of talent strategy and operating models. Such changes in operating models are not easy to execute and investors must factor in this risk in PE multiples," it said.