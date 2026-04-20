HCL Technologies Q4 results date and time: IT major HCL Technologies will announce its Q4 earnings on April 21, 2026. The board of the IT company is also likely to approve an interim dividend on Tuesday. HCL Technologies has scheduled a two-day board meeting, which will begin on April 21, to approve and review its financial statements. Two days later, Infosys will report its Q4 earnings on April 23.

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HCL Technologies' Q4 and fiscal earnings will follow IT sector leader TCS' results, which kicked off the earnings season on April 9. Wipro also announced its earnings on Friday (April 17).

The Noida-based IT major is expected to announce its Q4 earnings after market hours on April 21.

"A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on April

20 & 21, 2026 to consider amongst others:

1) Audited Financial Results of the Company for financial year ending March 31, 2026.

2) Payment of Interim dividend for the financial year 2026-27.

The aforesaid items relating to the financial results and the payment of interim dividend shall be considered by the Board on April 21, 2026," said HCL Technologies.

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The senior management of HCL Technologies will conduct audio conference call at 7:30 p.m. (IST) for 60 minutes on April 21 to discuss the results followed by the detailed question-answer session.

Q4 earnings expectations



IDBI Capital said investors will watch out for commentary on deal pipeline, especially large deals, pricing; hiring trend; Margin outlook; Impact of AI deals on IT

services deals and Gen AI strategy.

The brokerage expects EBIT margin to contract by 106 bps mainly due to wage revision and restructuring charges.

Revenue is expected to rise 13.1% to Rs 34,204.9 crore in Q4 and 1% on a quarter on quarter basis. Net profit is seen rising 8.8% to Rs 4,686.1 crore in the March 2026 quarter from Rs 4,307 crore during the corresponding period last year.

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EBIT margin might fall by 49 bps YoY.

IDBI Capital has assigned a "hold" rating to the IT stock. The target price for the IT stock is Rs 1725.

Brokerage Motilal Oswal sees revenue of around Rs 34,000 crore in Q4FY26, rising 12.6 percent year-on-year and a marginal rise of around 0.3 percent sequentially.

EBITDA is pegged at Rs 7,000 crore with a margin of 20.58 percent. Net profit is likely at Rs 4,700 crore, rising 9.3 percent year-on-year and 14.6 percent quarter-on-quarter, with a PAT margin of 13.82 percent.

Another brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher pegs revenue at Rs 33,600 crore, a growth of about 11.3 percent year-on-year and a fall of around 0.9 percent sequentially. EBITDA is likely at Rs 7,600 crore with a margin of 22.61 percent. Net profit is projected at Rs 6,000 crore, rising 39.5 percent year-on-year and 46.3 percent quarter-on-quarter, with a PAT margin of 17.85 percent.

HCL Tech Q3 results

In the December 2025 quarter, consolidated net profit declined 11 percent on-year to Rs 4,076 crore. Consolidated revenue rose 13.3 percent from a year earlier to Rs 33,872 crore in the quarter ending December 31. In constant currency (CC) terms, the firm's revenue grew 4.8 percent YoY.