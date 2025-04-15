scorecardresearch
HCL Technologies shares in focus today as firm integrates Nvidia AI software with GenAI solutions

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Shares of HCL Technologies are in focus today after the firm said it has successfully integrated Nvidia AI Enterprise and Omniverse with its GenAI solutions, aiming to streamline and amplify AI adoption across enterprises. According to a statement, these combinations are intended to enhance software development processes and elevate engineering productivity.

On April 11, HCL Technologies shares rose 0.71% to close at Rs 1390.30 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3.77 lakh crore. The stock is oversold on charts indicates its relative strength index (RSI) at 28.7. The stock is trading below all its short term and long term moving averages. 

The stock has lost 30.33% in three months and fallen 9.67% in a year. 

As part of this initiative, HCLTech has married Nvidia AI Enterprise with its AI Force platform, which is focused on service transformation, while also linking Nvidia Omniverse with its SmartTwin physical AI solution.

The Nvidia AI Enterprise software, which includes tools like Nvidia NIM and NeMo Retriever microservices, along with the Nvidia Llama Nemotron model family and Nvidia AI Blueprints, will empower HCLTech's AI Force users. This integration promises faster release timelines, better code quality, and improved operational efficiency in various areas such as coding, testing, legacy modernization, and process optimization.

Moreover, HCLTech's SmartTwin platform is designed to leverage Nvidia Omniverse to assist businesses in creating interoperable data pipelines on OpenUSD, integrating third-party engineering tools, and conducting high-fidelity virtual simulations. This innovative approach aims to accelerate product launches, cut costs through optimized processes, and reduce reliance on physical prototypes.

"By integrating Nvidia AI Enterprise and Nvidia Omniverse technologies, HCLTech's AI Force and SmartTwin platforms enable businesses to swiftly incorporate AI and simulation technologies into their operations," stated John Fanelli, Vice President - Enterprise Software at Nvidia.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 15, 2025, 9:20 AM IST
