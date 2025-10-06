HCL Technologies joins hands with MIT Media Lab for AI research collaboration

HCL Technologies Ltd has initiated a partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s MIT Media Lab, aiming to advance collaborative research in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. The initiative marks a notable step in HCLTech’s ongoing efforts to shape the future of AI and to create breakthroughs in technology domains such as quantum computing.

HCL Technologies shares ended trading at Rs 1,414.00 on the BSE, reflecting a rise of Rs 20.75 or 1.49% on Monday.

Through this engagement, HCLTech will gain access to the Media Lab’s research resources and innovation network, supporting deeper collaboration with faculty and researchers on projects targeting real-world impact.

Jessica Rosenworcel, Executive Director of the MIT Media Lab, said, "We welcome HCLTech to the MIT Media Lab at a pivotal moment in the evolution of artificial intelligence. Their commitment to exploring applied AI aligns with our mission to design technologies that empower humanity. We look forward to dynamic collaboration that may advance responsible, human-centred innovation in AI and beyond."

The positive movement followed the announcement of the partnership, as investors responded to the company's latest strategic initiative. The company stated that the collaboration would enable the co-development of projects intended to translate meaningful AI research into scalable and practical solutions. This engagement with the MIT Media Lab is expected to reinforce HCLTech’s pursuit of responsible and impactful AI innovation.

Vijay Guntur, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Ecosystems at HCLTech, commented, "We are thrilled to collaborate with the MIT Media Lab at the forefront of applied AI research. By engaging with MIT Media Lab’s world-class faculty and researchers, we aim to explore co-development of AI innovations that create real-world impact.”

The company’s association with the MIT Media Lab is positioned to advance its role as a technology innovator and to strengthen collaborations in next-generation technology research. HCLTech has recently renewed a multi-year digital transformation deal with a Swedish transport-equipment manufacturer, further broadening its international partnerships in technology.