HCLTech, Volvo Cars collaborate for engineering transformation

Volvo Cars has announced a significant expansion of its partnership with HCLTechnologies Ltd, selecting the technology firm as a strategic supplier for engineering services. This collaboration aims to bolster Volvo's engineering capabilities in line with its future mobility ambitions.

The partnership builds on a well-established relationship between the two companies, particularly in digital and PLM services. Under this new agreement, HCLTech will provide comprehensive engineering solutions, supporting Volvo from its Centre of Excellence in Gothenburg and other global centres.

HCLTech is investing heavily in next-generation automotive engineering, aligning with its strategic engagement to deliver future-ready solutions. “We are proud to broaden our relationship with Volvo Cars at such a pivotal moment in its transformation journey,” said Pankaj Tagra, HCLTech Corporate Vice President.

The partnership cements HCLTech's status as a preferred engineering partner for global automotive leaders, reflecting its commitment to high-performance solutions that shape the future of mobility. Tagra added that this engagement underscores the potential of HCLTech’s offerings to unlock new opportunities in mobility.

This development is anticipated to have a considerable impact on the automotive industry, enhancing Volvo's engineering capabilities and reinforcing HCLTech's market position. As the industry moves towards sustainable and innovative solutions, partnerships like this are crucial.

While Volvo Cars continues its transformation journey, this collaboration marks a strategic move in its roadmap for sustainable growth. The company aims to leverage HCLTech's expertise to achieve its objectives in personal and eco-friendly transport.

Meanwhile, shares of HCLTech settled 1.13 per cent lower at Rs 1,702.10 on Thursday amid a weak performance in domestic benchmarks.