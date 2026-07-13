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HCLTech Q1 FY27: Profit rises 20% YoY to Rs 4,624 crore; announces Rs 12/share interim dividend

HCLTech Q1 FY27: Profit rises 20% YoY to Rs 4,624 crore; announces Rs 12/share interim dividend

The IT major posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,624 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 3,843 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Jul 13, 2026 6:07 PM IST
HCLTech Q1 FY27: Profit rises 20% YoY to Rs 4,624 crore; announces Rs 12/share interim dividendRevenue from operations rose 13.94 per cent YoY to Rs 34,579 crore, up from Rs 30,349 crore in the year-ago period.

HCL Technologies Ltd on Monday reported a 20.32 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1 FY27).

The IT major posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,624 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 3,843 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Revenue from operations rose 13.94 per cent YoY to Rs 34,579 crore, up from Rs 30,349 crore in the year-ago period.

In constant currency (CC) terms, revenue grew 2.6 per cent YoY, while Advanced AI revenue registered a 62.1 per cent YoY increase, the company said.

HCLTech reported an EBIT margin of 16.9 per cent, an improvement of 56 basis points (bps) over the same quarter last year.

The company said it secured new deal wins worth $2,407 million during the June quarter.

For FY27, HCLTech guided for company revenue growth of 1-4 per cent YoY in constant currency.

Alongside the quarterly results, the company's Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each for the financial year 2026-27.

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"The record date for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend shall be July 17, 2026, and the payment date of the said interim dividend shall be July 27, 2026," the company said in its filing.

The earnings were announced after market hours on Monday. Ahead of the results, HCLTech shares gained 5.02 per cent to settle at Rs 1,221 on BSE.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Jul 13, 2026 6:07 PM IST
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