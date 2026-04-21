HCLTech Q4 results: Profit up 4% at Rs 4,488 crore; Rs 24 per share dividend announced

HCLTechnologies Ltd on Tuesday reported a 4.20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company), at Rs 4,488 crore, for the fourth quarter. The company had posted a profit of Rs 4,307 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue for the quarter increased 12.35 per cent YoY to Rs 33,981 crore, compared with Rs 30,246 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Advertisement

Related Articles

On the operational front, the company's total employee base stood at 227,181, reflecting a net addition of 3,761 employees during the quarter.

HCLTech hired 11,744 freshers during the period. The trailing twelve-month (LTM) attrition rate stood at 12.5 per cent, down from 13.0 per cent in the same quarter last year.

The company reported total contract value (TCV) of new deal wins at $9,323 million.

HCLTech also declared a dividend of Rs 24 per share, marking its 93rd consecutive quarter of dividend payout.

C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director at HCLTech, said, "HCLTech delivered superior revenue growth of 3.9 per cent in constant currency, 10 bps below our guidance and 17.2 per cent operating margin within our guidance, in a year marked by uncertain demand environment. During the quarter, our performance came below our expectations due to softness in certain parts of our business due to lower discretionary spend and delayed decision making. Our new AI-led service offerings are getting traction in the market and is reflected in annualized Advanced AI revenues crossing $620 million in Q4. Our #1 priority in FY27 is to ensure the company is positioned right to take advantage of AI opportunities for multi decade value creation."

Advertisement

For FY27, the company guided revenue growth in the range of 1.0–4.0 per cent YoY in constant currency terms. Services revenue is expected to grow between 1.5–4.5 per cent YoY in constant currency. EBIT margin is projected to remain in the range of 17.5–18.5 per cent.

The announcements were made post-market hours today. Earlier in the day, HCLTech shares settled 0.92 per cent higher at Rs 1,441.55.