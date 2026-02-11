HDFC AMC, Astral, Finolex Cables: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices managed to post decent gains on Tuesday on the back of supportive domestic and global cues including FII inflow, rupee appreciation and trade deal optimism. The BSE gained 208.17 points, or 0.25 per cent, to close at 84,273.92, while NSE's Nifty50 rose 67.85 points, or 0.26 per cent, to end at 25,935.15.

Select buzzing stocks like HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd, Astral and Finolex Cables Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research at Axis Securities has to say on them ahead of Wednesday's trading session:



Finolex Cables | Buy | Target Price: Rs 870-900 | Stop Loss: Rs 805

With the current close, Finolex Cables decisively surpassed the multiple resistance zone of Rs 800-805 levels from the past four months on a closing basis, along with huge volumes. The stock's short-term chart shows a trend reversal, indicating a positive bias. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50,100 and 200-day SMA, and these averages are also inching up along with rising prices, which reconfirms a bullish trend. The daily and weekly strength RSI is in positive territory, which signals rising strength. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 870 - 900, and its downside support zone is the Rs 810-800 levels.



Astral | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,585-1,600 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,485

Astral Ltd has surpassed its multiple resistance zones of Rs 1,500 levels on a closing basis, along with huge volumes, which signals increased participation at breakout levels. This buying momentum occurred around 20,50, 100 and 200-day SMA support zone which reconfirms a strong support zone. The daily and weekly strength RSI is in positive territory, which signals rising strength. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 1,585-1,600, and its downside support zone is the Rs 1,500-1,470 levels.



HDFC Asset Management Company | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,920-3,000 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,735

HDFC AMC resumed its prior uptrend after decisively surpassing and sustaining above the 'down-sloping channel' at the Rs 2,660 level on the daily charts. It has also witnessed multiple resistance breakouts at the Rs 2,800 level, representing positive bias. The daily and weekly strength RSI is in positive territory, which signals rising strength. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 2,920-3,000, and its downside support zone is the Rs 2,735-2,700 levels.