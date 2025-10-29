HDFC AMC, Nippon India, Aditya Birla Sun Life, UTI AMC shares fall up to 7% in early deals; here's why 

Shares of mutual fund asset management companies (AMCs) slipped up to 7% in early deals on Wednesday after market regulator Sebi proposed lowering of expense ratio charged by mutual funds.

Shares of HDFC AMC (6.39%), Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (3%), UTI AMC (3%) and Nippon India AMC (7%) were among the top sectoral losers in early deals today. On the other hand, shares of Shriram Asset Management Company were trading on a flat note at Rs 375.10 against the previous close of Rs 375.35.

A lower expense ratio implies that the funds are used for investment activities instead of managing the money. This is likely to lead to a rise in returns for investors.

Sebi has proposed decreasing the cap on brokerage fees paid by mutual funds for cash market transactions to 2 bps from the 12 basis points earlier. On the other hand, for derivative transactions, the cap is planned to be brought down to one basis point from five basis points earlier.

The market regulator has also proposed that all statutory levies, including the securities transaction tax (STT), goods and services tax (GST), stamp duty and commodity transaction tax (CTT), should be kept outside the total expense ratio (TER) limits.