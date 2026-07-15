HDFC AMC Q1 earnings: Net profit rises to Rs 837 crore, stock closes higher

Shares of HDFC AMC closed 3% higher on Wednesday after the mutual fund firm reported its Q1 earnings. The firm reported a 12% rise in net profit for the June 2026 quarter. Profit after tax came at Rs 837 crore in Q1 against Rs 748 crore a year ago period. The AMC's revenue climbed 14% to Rs 1100 crore in Q1 against Rs 968 cr in Q1 of the current fiscal.

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Total expenses rose 27% to Rs 271 crore in Q1FY27.

Other income rose 13% to Rs 262.6 crore in Q1 against Rs 232.7 crore in the June 2025 quarter. Other income stood Rs 11.2 cr in the March 2026 quarter.

HDFC AMC stock closed 3% higher at Rs 2730 against the previous close of Rs 2658 on BSE. Market cap of the AMC stood at Rs 1.17 lakh crore.