HDFC AMC Q4 earnings: Net profit rises 18%, stock gains 

Shares of HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) rose 3% in the afternoon session on Thursday. HDFC Asset Management Company on Thursday reported a 18% rise in net profit for the quarter ended March 2025. Net profit climbed to Rs 638.73 crore in Q4 against Rs 541.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter.

Revenue from operations climbed 30% to Rs 901.22 crore in the last quarter against Rs 695.43 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total income came at Rs 1,025 crore in Q4 against Rs 850.85 crore income in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Earnings per share stood at Rs 29.88 in the last quarter against Rs 25.35 in the Q4 of the previous fiscal.

Operating profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was Rs 711.5 crore in Q4 compared to Rs 523.6 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Profit before tax in Q4 was Rs 835.2 crore compared to Rs 679.1 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

HDFC AMC stock rose 3% intraday to Rs 4252.25 today against the previous close of Rs 4129.55. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 89,711 crore. Later, the stock closed 1.61% higher at Rs 4196.20 on BSE.